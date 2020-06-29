Or Copy this URL to Share

Mila Randolph

Mila Colleen Randolph, 91, of Maple died Friday, June 26, 2020 in Muldrow.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Maple Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by a daughter, Myla Fair; a son, Tommy Randolph; eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



