VINCENT, Tasha Marie
51, died unexpectedly, Sunday June 2, 2019, at Oak Hill hospital surrounded by her loving husband, mother and father. Tasha was born September 16, 1967 in Lebanon, NH, daughter of Lawrence B. Vincent and Nancy Rollins Vincent. She graduated with honors from Lebanon High School, received her B.A. degree with honors from Harvard University and her M.B.A. with honors from Babson College. Tasha enjoyed traveling and traveled the world. She was employed by Houghton Mifflin, INSO Software Company and Pearson Publishing as a Product Manager. She married Kurt M. Glacy on June 21, 2008. Tasha was an active alumnus and recently attended her 30th Harvard reunion. In addition to her loving husband and parents, Tasha is survived by her brother, Todd J. Vincent; her father-in-law, William Glacy; sister and brothers-in-law, Judy and Dave Lebel, Todd and Sue Glacy; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Tasha will be remembered for her winning smile, positive attitude, strong will, fortitude, never letting her disability prevent her from doing what she wanted to do. She had a quick wit and wonderful sense of humor, everyone who knew her loved her. A memorial service will be held 11 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at the United Church of Christ, Marnier Blvd., Spring Hill, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 10, 2019