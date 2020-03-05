|
|
Carleton Hunter Sheets
Hutchinson Island - Carleton Hunter Sheets of Hutchinson Island, FL, passed away in the early morning hours of January 25, 2020.
Carleton was born in Olney, Illinois on August 25,1939 and grew up in Delaware, Ohio. After high school he went on to receive a BA at Ohio Wesleyan University then married and moved to San Fransisco, CA where his daughter, Cynthia Marie was born in 1961. In 1963 he moved the family to Raleigh,NC where his son Richard Carleton was born. There he worked in sales for a company which ultimately moved him and his new family to Atlanta, GA!
By 1967 Carleton had moved his family once again; this time to Tampa, FL.
It was in Tampa where the foundation was laid for what was to become his legacy.
Carleton began investing in real estate in the 1970's and seemed to find his calling!
By the early 80's Carleton joined Don Strumillo and Mark Holecek to form
P. E. I. (Professional Education Institute) which featured him as the speaker for his best selling "No Down Payment" book and real estate course. He also went on to author other successful books and courses during this time.
Carleton had one of the first Real Estate infomercials which became the award winning, longest running (25 years!) real estate infomercial on television. . Many, many people credited his teachings with their success in life; while his wit, quick sense of humor and charm endeared him to everyone who knew him.
When not teaching, coaching or writing Carleton enjoyed playing golf and traveling.
He remained an investor in real estate throughout his life; also investing in and financially supporting other people's dreams.
Carleton is survived by his wife Galina, his children Cynthia M. Sheets (Cindy) and Richard C. Sheets (Rick), his step son Vasco and his granddaughter Lindsey Sheets. He was preceded in death by his parents F.Lloyd and Edna Sheets and his younger brother David L. Sheets (wife Linda) of Hilton Head Island, SC
He was cremated and a small private "celebration of his life" will be held in March. Carleton will be missed but never forgotten and his legacy will live on in his many students and followers.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020