Paul J. Ustin, 99Grafton - Paul John Ustin passed away at UMass Memorial Hospital Monday evening July 20, 2020. He was born at home February 21, 1921 the son of Andrew and Annie (Petrikevich) Ustinovich.He is survived by his daughter Paula of Grafton, his son Michael, his wife Marie of East Baldwin, Maine, step granddaughter Lisa and her husband Jeff Asendorf, step great grandson Ryan Asendorf, step great granddaughter Katrina Jackman and great great granddaughter Mika and great great grandson Gauge all of Moriches, New York and his brother Daniel and his wife Helen of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.He served as a Motor Machinist Mate in the US Navy during World War II. He received the WWII Victory Medal and the American Theatre Ribbon. After the war he graduated from Worcester Junior College. Then he worked at Wyman Gordon Company.He was predeceased by his wife June Ustin, brothers Nicholai Ustinovich, Peter Ustinovich and George Ustinovich, sisters Olga Cox, Gladys Byrne, Jenny Premo, Stacia Maloney and Sally Eteson.Donations may be made in his memory to the Baptist Church of Grafton 1 South Street Grafton, MA 01519 or to Shriners Hospital 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114 or Boston Children's Hospital 300 Longwood Avenue Boston, MA 02115. Funeral services will be held for family only at a later date.