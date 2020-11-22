On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, the soul of Ronald Clyde Maurer, age 82, of Corning, NY, left from our beautiful earth to be reunited with his parents, Clarence and Pearl Klinger Maurer, his brother, Richard, and his young son, Richard Thaddeus.



He was born February 5, 1938 in Hegins, PA. He and Gisele Baker were married 56 years ago on June 27, 1964 at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Corning.



Ron attended Drexel University and was a graduate of Elmira College. He was a member of the Air Force before his honorable medical discharge. He was employed by Ingersoll-Rand and Dresser-Rand as an engineer for 34 years. He was well liked and respected in his job worldwide.



Ron had many hobbies and interests. He was a lifelong amateur astronomer, belonging to the Elmira-Corning Astronomical Society, Inc. for over 50 years. He and his good friend, Al Kuelling, were the master builders of the original planetarium on the Corning Community College land on Spencer Hill Road. He built his own refractor telescope housing a 10-inch mirror that he hand ground. He was a total solar eclipse chaser traveling to several countries to experience them.



Ron was a world traveler, starting with a 3-week trip down the Colorado River with a guide on a wooden dory. Then came Russia with the Elmira College Alumni. He was known for sharing his travels with different local organizations and Kodak in Rochester, NY. He traveled to exotic places and has been to all 7 continents. Traveling was a family adventure. He and his daughter, Michelle, enjoyed traveling through the Drake Passage to Antarctica on The Explorer, a former ice breaker. They also traveled to Machu Picchu, Peru, Argentina, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, and many other places of adventure. Ron was a scuba diver, diving with his son, Mark, in the Florida Keys and Cayman Islands. He also toured Japan and Taiwan with Mark.



He loved cruising and cruised to many ports around the world. He also sailed on 2 transatlantic cruises. He enjoyed taking land adventures at the ports he visited, including the Bahamas, Caribbean, Alaska, Mexico, Africa, Libya, Greece, Italy, Spain, Gibraltar, and France (to name a few), where he frequented his love of museums and art galleries.



Ron was a member of the Corning Gem and Mineral Club. He faceted many gemstones and made jewelry. He was a rock hound, bird watcher, gardener, brew master, coin collector, avid reader, painted with watercolors, and mastered needlepoint and counted cross stitch. Ron loved aviation and radio-controlled planes, building his own radio-controlled plane with a 6 foot wingspan. Above all of his interests, his family was his priority. He was a great father and Pappy and a marvelous husband. He passed on many talents and memories with them.



He is survived by his wife, Gisele (Baker) Maurer; daughter, Michelle Maurer of Corning; son, Mark (Jessica) Maurer of Painted Post, NY; sister, Susan (Richard) Englebert of Elverson, PA; brother, Roger (Tricia) Maurer of Manheim, PA; grandchildren: Logan and Lexis Maurer of Corning, Claire Maurer of Corning; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.



Rest in the arms of our Lord, dear husband, father, Pappy, and friend. You are forever in our hearts.



Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made in Ron's name to Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakland Avenue, Elmira, NY 14903-1129 or to The Salvation Army-Corning, 32 Denison Parkway East., Corning, NY 14830.



Ron's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store