Frank S. "Cheech" Provenzano
1929 - 2020
Frank S. "Cheech" Provenzano, age 90, of Penfield, PA, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at UPMC Altoona, unexpectedly, after injuries sustained in a fall at his residence. A son of the late Alfonso and Rose (Santorsola) Provenzano, he was born on December 10, 1929, in Tyler, PA.

Cheech is survived by: a brother, Louis (Jane) Provenzano of Natrona Heights; a sister, Adell Fauls of Pottstown; and nieces and nephews, Carol, Eric, Kari and Macy Kubla, Joseph, Patty, Ryan, Tracy, Wyatt, Eloise, Jack and Maggie Fauls, and Jennifer, Landon and Curran Leaver.

Besides his parents, Cheech was predeceased by: a brother-in-law, Leo "Ace" Fauls and a nephew, Gary Fauls.

Cheech worked for more than fifty years as a distributor for Benzel Pretzel, and although he has been semi-retired for many years, he continued a small portion of his run until the end of last year.

He was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sons of Italy and the Penfield Firemen's. He enjoyed sports and had served as baseball coach in Penfield for many years. Active in the Democratic Party, he had served on the Huston Twp. School Board and the Clearfield County Assistance Board. Being born in Tyler, he lived all his life in Tyler and Penfield.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4 – 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian.

Interment will take place in the Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Penfield Fire Department or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
JUN
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
JUN
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force
Funeral services provided by
Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
