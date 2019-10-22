|
Doris E. Batten
Pittsgrove Twp - Doris E. Batten, 91, of Pittsgrove Twp, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Charles C. Garrison and Doris M. Brown Garrison, she was the wife of the late Clarence W. Batten. Doris had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. since 2012 and prior to that she had resided in Millville, Summerfield, FL and Newport.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed in the accounting departments at Fairton Marina and George Burt Printing Co in Fairton. While living in FL she had also worked as a secretary for the Sheriffs Department in Marion County. She had been a member of Newport United Methodist Church. In her free time, Doris enjoyed reading western novels, listening to Vince Gill and most importantly keeping her grandchildren in line. She also adored her poodles.
She is survived by; her daughter, Karen Drummond of Newport; three granddaughters, Cynthia Weil-Panas and her husband, Ken of Hammonton, Susan Cacciamani and her husband Michael of Newport and Nancy Young and her husband, Lloyd of Cedarville; three sisters, Pat Kuhn of Landisville, Jane D'Amore of Millville and Gale Conshenti of VA eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; a son, Charles Batten; a daughter, Bonnie Batten Pacheco; a sister, Shirley Cossaboon and a grandson, Charles "Chip" Doka.
Graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 197 Main Street, Cedarville on Thursday, October 24th at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Doris's memory to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019