|
|
BRENDAN MICHAEL DAVIS Cedar Rapids Brendan Michael Davis, 22, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Brendan was born to David Frantz and Pam Elliott on Nov. 25, 1996, and joined the family of Derek Davis and Turesa Miller in 1998. Brendan was a quiet soul who enjoyed fishing with his dad, playing video games and all things anime. He was a 2015 graduate of Center Point-Urbana High School. Brendan is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents; nine siblings, Preston Davis, Codie Davis, Cassidy Davis, Lindsey Davis, Shiane Davis, Rylee Hinrichsen, Savanna Hinrichsen, Aydin Lewis and Jailiece Frantz; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Niles and Helen Davis; brother, Damon Martin; and niece, Nevaeh Davis. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at 1548 Franklin St., Center Point, IA 52213. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019