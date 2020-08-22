1/1
Rev. Joseph L. Hauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REV. JOSEPH L. HAUER Dubuque The Rev. Joseph L. Hauer, 69, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Masks and social distancing are required. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Church of the Resurrection, with Archbishop Michael Jackels presiding, and the Rev. Thomas McDermott as homilist. Mass will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook page, and will remain available to view. Entombment will be in the Garden of Saints Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery. For further information and to share condolences please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Joe was born Jan. 20, 1951, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Gregory and Bernice (Bodensteiner) Hauer. He was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Rev. James J. Byrne on May 23, 1981. The Rev. Hauer is survived by two brothers, Jim (Jan) Hauer of Solon, Iowa, and Jerry Hauer of West Union, Iowa; and his nephews and nieces, John, Jordan, Trent, Trevor, Sydney and Saige. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rev. Joseph L. Hauer Memorial Fund. The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Care Center and UnityPoint Finley Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved