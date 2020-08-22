REV. JOSEPH L. HAUER Dubuque The Rev. Joseph L. Hauer, 69, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. Masks and social distancing are required. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Church of the Resurrection, with Archbishop Michael Jackels presiding, and the Rev. Thomas McDermott as homilist. Mass will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home Facebook page, and will remain available to view. Entombment will be in the Garden of Saints Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery. For further information and to share condolences please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com
. Joe was born Jan. 20, 1951, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of Gregory and Bernice (Bodensteiner) Hauer. He was ordained to the priesthood by the Most Rev. James J. Byrne on May 23, 1981. The Rev. Hauer is survived by two brothers, Jim (Jan) Hauer of Solon, Iowa, and Jerry Hauer of West Union, Iowa; and his nephews and nieces, John, Jordan, Trent, Trevor, Sydney and Saige. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rev. Joseph L. Hauer Memorial Fund. The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Care Center and UnityPoint Finley Hospital.