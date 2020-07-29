Nancy S. Schorey
Hartford City - Nancy Sue (Snider) Schorey, 87, passed away July 28, 2020 in IU Health Blackford Hospital.
She was born in Muncie on November 19, 1932 to Ralph and Ellen (Wimmer) Snider and graduated from Hartford City High School in 1950, then graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in nursing.
Nancy married James R. Schorey in Muncie on December 27, 1954 and traveled the world with her husband during his 30-year Air Force career. She raised their daughter, Catherine Ellen, practiced nursing and taught school as time and place allowed through her life.
She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Blackford Golf Club and was an avid bridge player in the Monday Afternoon Bridge Club. She was proud of hitting a hole-in-one at the Trophy Golf Club in Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Jim, one daughter, Catherine E. Schorey Irwin, Redlands, CA., a brother, Steve (Karen) Snider, Martinsville, sister, Janice Gilland, Hartford City; grandchildren, Heather (Dustin) Fender and Jessica L. de Bajana; six great-grandchildren, Sarah, Gregory, and Jagen Fender and Lillian, Felix and Rosalie de Bajana. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, Lane Snider, Ann Snider Land, Doug Gilland, Jan Gilland Blake, Rod Gilland, Kevin Gilland, Mike Ball, Cherie Ball Chapman, Pat Ball, Mathew Snider and many beloved grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jerry Snider and a sister, Kay Snider Ball.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St. Hartford City with Father Paul Hudson officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City and also on Saturday from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in the form of masses or the donor's favorite charity.
After travelling near and far, Nancy and Jim returned with gratitude to make their home in Hartford City amidst the people and places who gave them their start, inspirations old and new, memories and warmed their hearts as they travelled near and far as a military family. They would wish for peace and shared goodwill in town and country.
Due to the governor's mandate, masks will be required.
