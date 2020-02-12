Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Albert Lippard Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Albert Lippard, Jr. COLUMBIA - Dr. George Albert Lippard, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on June 13, 1931 in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was a son of the late George A. Lippard, Sr. and Corrinne Leonard Lippard. George grew up in Columbia and attended A.C. Moore, McMaster, and graduated from University High School in 1949 as Student Body President. He was an Eagle Scout, and captain of the baseball and basketball teams. He received his B.S. degree in Pre-Med from Davidson College, and his D.D.S. from Baltimore College of Dental Surgery at the University of Maryland. He practiced dentistry in Columbia for 42 years. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the South Carolina Dental Association, the Greater Columbia Dental Association, and the Mid-Carolina Dental Study Academy, all of which he served well as President. A faithful and devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, George served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Congregational Council, and Chairman of the Pastor Search Committee. He was a member of Forest Lake Club where he was an accomplished golfer, having made six holes-in-one, and first shooting his age at 73. George will best be remembered by all who knew him as a kind and humble man whose greatest joys were his abiding faith, the love of his family and friends, and his own love of all things athleticparticularly Clemson sports, a day on the beach with his family, or a round of golf with friends. The scientist in him found the study of weather intriguing, and he often enjoyed a sideline hobby as an armchair meteorologist. For those who knew him, or who met him, his quick smile, gracious wit, and sunny personality were hallmarks of his character, along with his charming ability to always find the positive in every situation. His most endearing trait, however, was the humility with which he approached life. George is survived by his wife, Sylvia Anne; brother, Jim Lippard; sons, George A. Lippard III (Lillian) and John Cain Lippard (Marianne); stepchildren, Lynn Derrick (Sophia) and Kappy Steck (Steve); grandchildren, Rebecca Lippard Walker (William), Rachel Lippard Lee (Andy), Haley Lippard, Stefanie Lippard, Katie Lippard and Jack Lippard; step-grandchildren, Tripp Derrick, Charles Derrick, Trace Cannon, and Adelaide Cannon. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Ryan Lee, Adam Lee, and Stella Rose Walker. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 45 years, Myra Cain Lippard and his great-granddaughter Madelyn Lee and step-grandson, Michael Derrick. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with visitation in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at

George Albert Lippard, Jr. COLUMBIA - Dr. George Albert Lippard, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on June 13, 1931 in Charlotte, North Carolina, he was a son of the late George A. Lippard, Sr. and Corrinne Leonard Lippard. George grew up in Columbia and attended A.C. Moore, McMaster, and graduated from University High School in 1949 as Student Body President. He was an Eagle Scout, and captain of the baseball and basketball teams. He received his B.S. degree in Pre-Med from Davidson College, and his D.D.S. from Baltimore College of Dental Surgery at the University of Maryland. He practiced dentistry in Columbia for 42 years. He was a member of the American Dental Association, the South Carolina Dental Association, the Greater Columbia Dental Association, and the Mid-Carolina Dental Study Academy, all of which he served well as President. A faithful and devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, George served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the Congregational Council, and Chairman of the Pastor Search Committee. He was a member of Forest Lake Club where he was an accomplished golfer, having made six holes-in-one, and first shooting his age at 73. George will best be remembered by all who knew him as a kind and humble man whose greatest joys were his abiding faith, the love of his family and friends, and his own love of all things athleticparticularly Clemson sports, a day on the beach with his family, or a round of golf with friends. The scientist in him found the study of weather intriguing, and he often enjoyed a sideline hobby as an armchair meteorologist. For those who knew him, or who met him, his quick smile, gracious wit, and sunny personality were hallmarks of his character, along with his charming ability to always find the positive in every situation. His most endearing trait, however, was the humility with which he approached life. George is survived by his wife, Sylvia Anne; brother, Jim Lippard; sons, George A. Lippard III (Lillian) and John Cain Lippard (Marianne); stepchildren, Lynn Derrick (Sophia) and Kappy Steck (Steve); grandchildren, Rebecca Lippard Walker (William), Rachel Lippard Lee (Andy), Haley Lippard, Stefanie Lippard, Katie Lippard and Jack Lippard; step-grandchildren, Tripp Derrick, Charles Derrick, Trace Cannon, and Adelaide Cannon. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Ryan Lee, Adam Lee, and Stella Rose Walker. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 45 years, Myra Cain Lippard and his great-granddaughter Madelyn Lee and step-grandson, Michael Derrick. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with visitation in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Burial will be private in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1715 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close