William G. Phipps LEXINGTON - A private graveside service to celebrate the life of William "Billy" G. Phipps, 83, of Lexington will be held at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Mr. Phipps passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbia, SC and was the son of the late Marvin and Irene Corley Phipps. Mr. Phipps was a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in civil engineering and retired from the SCDOT after 37 years of service. He was a lifelong active member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. Mr. Phipps was a quiet, gentle man, who adored his wife, children and grandchildren. Mr. Phipps is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Lynn Huckabee Phipps; children, Fran (Rick) Phipps Johnson and Jerry (Sheree) Phipps; grandchildren, Mark, Stephanie and Julia Johnson and Greg and Matt Phipps; brother, Donny (Judy) Phipps; niece, Lacy (Randy) Lucas and nephew, Brad (Mandy) Phipps; many cousins, great nephew and friends too numerous to name.