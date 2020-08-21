1/2
William G. Phipps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. Phipps LEXINGTON - A private graveside service to celebrate the life of William "Billy" G. Phipps, 83, of Lexington will be held at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Mr. Phipps passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Columbia, SC and was the son of the late Marvin and Irene Corley Phipps. Mr. Phipps was a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in civil engineering and retired from the SCDOT after 37 years of service. He was a lifelong active member of Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church. Mr. Phipps was a quiet, gentle man, who adored his wife, children and grandchildren. Mr. Phipps is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Lynn Huckabee Phipps; children, Fran (Rick) Phipps Johnson and Jerry (Sheree) Phipps; grandchildren, Mark, Stephanie and Julia Johnson and Greg and Matt Phipps; brother, Donny (Judy) Phipps; niece, Lacy (Randy) Lucas and nephew, Brad (Mandy) Phipps; many cousins, great nephew and friends too numerous to name. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC 29169
803-794-1743
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved