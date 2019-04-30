William G. "Bill" DonovanJan. 10, 1957 - April 25, 2019VallejoA beloved father, partner, brother, son and friend has stepped too soon away. William Gregory (Bill) Donovan passed away on April 25, after a short illness. Born in Vallejo on Jan. 10, 1957, he was the sixth son and 10th child of Lawrence Otto Donovan and Florence Aileen Donovan. Bill graduated from Vallejo Senior High School in 1975 and attended Napa Valley College. He was a proud Vallejo Police Officer for 29 years, the only career he ever considered. His favorite assignment was being a motorcycle Traffic Officer, and he was well-respected within the Department and the community. The blue bond he had with his PD family was deep and unbreakable.Bill enjoyed water skiing, whitewater rafting, and camping. His passions were gardening and cooking, both of which he did well. After having shop classes in junior high and high school, Bill could build anything, as evidenced by numerous fences, remodels, and even replacing a house foundation. In retirement, he continued his association with the Police Department in various assignments, including serving as the Volunteer Coordinator for several years. He and Bonnie also operated Bonnie's Emporium, an antiques and consignment shop in Napa, through which he continued to make new friends. Bill had a good heart and was always there when needed. He will be missed by so many.Left to mourn his irreparable loss are his daughter, Laura Donovan; his partner, Bonnie Blakefield, and her daughters, Tiffany and Theresa, and son, George; brothers, Mike and Dennis (Terri); sisters, Mary Jolly, Nancy (Wayne) Martin, Terry Peach, Cecilia (Mark) Reese, Connie Donovan (Alicia Honn), and Carole (Jim) Neubauer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and greats. He joins at rest his parents, and brothers, Joe, Tim, and Tom. Requiescat in pace. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 2, with Vigil Services beginning at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Mass of Christian burial will be held 12 noon, Friday, May 3, at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Florida and Sacramento Sts., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

