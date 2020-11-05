1/1
William David Bozeman Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bozeman
William David Bozeman Sr., 67, passed away on November 1, 2020. Mr. Bozeman was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a lifelong resident. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Marines Corps. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his loving wife, Terry S. Bozeman; 2 sons, John Michael Haughey and Steven Ray Haughey; 1 brother, Mark Bozeman Sr. (Whitney); brother-in-law, David Cox, Ernest Cox (Debra), and Dusty Herbert (Cindy); 2 nephews, Mark Bozeman Jr., and Reubin Bozeman. His best friend, Barbara Doyle (Jim), and her children he loved like his own; Bobbie Powell (Alex), Curtis Sapp (Amanda), Scott Sapp (Shawna) with 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren from them. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved