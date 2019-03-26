Steven E. Owlett, 63, of Wellsboro, died Friday, March 22, 2019.
He was born Jan. 12, 1956 in Johnson City, N.Y., a son of the late Edward H. and Janet (Evans) Owlett.
Steve was an attorney for many years in the Wellsboro area and loved fly-fishing, his dogs, making maple syrup and spending time with his family and friends.
He was married to Jill C. Owlett and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro.
Steve is survived by his wife: Jill Owlett, son, Carson Owlett of Boston, Mass., daughter, Olivia Owlett of Ft. Collins, Colo., brothers, Ed (Mary Beth) Owlett and Tom (Mary) Owlett, both of Wellsboro.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rich Hanlon officiating. www.carletonfh.com
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019