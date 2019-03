Steven E. Owlett, 63, of Wellsboro, died Friday, March 22, 2019.He was born Jan. 12, 1956 in Johnson City, N.Y., a son of the late Edward H. and Janet (Evans) Owlett.Steve was an attorney for many years in the Wellsboro area and loved fly-fishing, his dogs, making maple syrup and spending time with his family and friends.He was married to Jill C. Owlett and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Wellsboro.Steve is survived by his wife: Jill Owlett, son, Carson Owlett of Boston, Mass., daughter, Olivia Owlett of Ft. Collins, Colo., brothers, Ed (Mary Beth) Owlett and Tom (Mary) Owlett, both of Wellsboro.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro.Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rich Hanlon officiating. www.carletonfh.com