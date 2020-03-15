|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Louise Lawrence Foster, known by her friends and loved ones as Larry Lou, age 76, died peacefully on Leap Day, February 29, 2020 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Born January 16, 1944, Larry Lou's lineage includes the Glascock, Bealle, and Foster families, early settlers of Tuscaloosa. She held advanced art degrees from George Washington University and the University of Alabama. Her master's thesis at GWU was on the Album Amicorum (book of friends), and her MFA thesis at UA was on historical bookbinding structures. Not only did she research these items, she created examples of them, bringing a comprehensive thesis project to each program.
Most recently, from 2009 until a few years ago, Larry Lou was an adjunct at Pensacola State College, teaching drawing and bookbinding. Researching her great-grandmother's diary of 1861-1862, a sorrowful account of the "cruel war," brought to her attention the UA Special Collections Library's over one hundred pocket diaries, and her research into their structures resulted in "The Nineteenth-Century American Pocket Diary" that was published in Suave Mechanicals: Essays on the History of Bookbinding, vol. 3 (Ann Arbor, Mich.: The Legacy Press, 2016). Her wonderful paste papers
were the subject of a limited-edition book with samples, The Paste Papers of Louise Lawrence Foster (Dillsboro, N.C.: Speak Easy Press, 2009).
Larry Lou was passionate about all things books. Her love of books began at an early age, in no small part because her father, Lawrence M. Foster, was an antiquarian book dealer specializing in southern Americana. Larry Lou was a voracious reader, where she met the loves of her life, Captain James Cook and Creek Chief Tustennuggee Emathla. Known primarily for her beautiful paste papers (decorated papers) and historical bindings, she also knew how to make the paper for, illustrate, and letterpress print the books she created. Her work was always meticulous and exquisitely beautiful.
Larry Lou was extraordinarily unique. Yes, we are all unique, but Larry Lou wrote the book on uniqueness. She lived her life by her own rules, with honesty and without pretense. She had nothing to do with the "modern world," eschewing TVs, computers, and all things electronic. When it came time to write the syllabi for her PSC classes, she handwrote them, copied them, and "stapled" them together with a sweet little knot of linen thread. However, when she learned she could find rare books online, she quickly learned how to navigate only that.
Larry Lou lived her life with gusto and without pretense in all ways. She immersed herself is all that she did. In addition to her love of books, she was passionate about dance (folk dance in particular), music, travel, history, teaching, head scarves, tool making, flora, fauna, proper use of the English language, her vegetarianism, and more. She studied modern dance in college, and later traveled to Europe to learn Balkan folk dancing and to gather a collection of costumes and music. She made many lifelong friends through folk dance groups in Washington D.C., Florida, Tuscaloosa, and elsewhere. Her travels also took her to Belize, where she sought out a small village whose residents could teach her how to properly wash clothes on a rock.
Larry Lou was a generous person beyond compare. She was generous to her many students in all that she taught, whether in university classes, workshops, and one-on-one instruction, sharing her vast knowledge and talents in drawing, folk dancing, book binding, letterpress printing, etching, papermaking, paste paper making, painting, gardening, and on and on.
She was a generous donor to the Tuscaloosa County Preservation Society, and unselfishly and lovingly gave much of her art to her friends. She lived her life honestly and with truth. She was true to herself, true to her friends, and true to her art. The earth has lost a singular treasure and a significant soul of kindness. Have a vegetarian meal for Larry Lou – finishing with baklava or divinity with pecans for dessert.
Larry Lou was preceded in death by her mother (Ruth Bealle Foster Kirkpatrick), father (Lawrence M. Foster), and stepfather (Houston Davis Kirkpatrick). She is survived by Mom Cat, Boy Kitty, Girl Kitty, and a multitude of loving friends.
A celebration of her life and a retrospective of her artwork will occur at a later date. Donations in remembrance of Larry Lou may be made to the Humane Society of West Alabama's Cat House.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 15, 2020