. Age 84, of White Bear Lake Passed away on May 26, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Keith Wells; and by their children, Beth Sechler (Kim) of Green Bay, WI and Mark Wells (Mary) of Lino Lakes, MN. She is further survived by six grandchildren Nate Wells (Kate), Christa Malecha (Andrew), Lauren Wells, Caleb Sechler (Lori), Benjamin Sechler (Kandace), Samuel Sechler, five great grandchildren, and her brother David Hedrick. Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Wells, and brothers, Robert and Michael (Mick) Hedrick. Sharon was a devoted wife and mother and loved family gatherings. She and Keith traveled extensively around the world. Sharon was also an award-winning quilter, loving to play with color. She will be missed terribly by her family and many friends. Please join the family in celebrating her life on June 22, 2019 at Path of Grace UMC, 759 E Cty Road B, Maplewood, MN 55117 at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donation memorials may be made to Fairview Foundation to go towards Cystic Fibrosis research.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019