|
|
RICKY NEAL DOUTHITOn February 20, Ricky Neal Douthit, beloved husband, dad, and papa, passed away at age 62. Rick was born and raised in Redwood Valley, the youngest of four boys. He met the love of his life, Treva Gregory, at age 19. They were married on July 14, 1979 and built a life together in Ukiah, raising two children, buying and renovating a home, and cherishing their time together. Rick was a true renaissance man. He was always working with his hands; drawing, painting, woodworking, remodeling the family home, or fixing his '68 El Camino.
He spent most of his career as an auto mechanic, but for the past decade he worked for the CDC of Mendocino County, where he was an admired member of the staff. Beyond any other role, Rick loved being a dedicated family man, choosing time with his wife, kids, and grandkids above all else. Always a favorite of their dear family pets, Rick was also an animal lover. All who met him knew him to be genuine, kind, and compassionate. To say he will be missed is an understatement.
Rick is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Treva, his son Christopher (Jenn,) his daughter Melissa (Richard,) his grandkids Kira, Owen, and Audrey, his brothers Gary of McKinleyville and Keith of Potter Valley, his father-in-law Herb, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Orville and Audrey, as well as his eldest brother David, and his mother-in-law
Carolyn.
Due to concerns about health-safety and social distancing at this time, the planned Celebration of Life for Rick has been postponed until further notice. We will keep friends and family posted about a new date and location. Anyone seeking information about the future memorial can email
[email protected]
Published in Ukiah Daily Journal on Mar. 13, 2020