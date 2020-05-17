Douglas J. Poire
1944 - 2020
On Friday, May 15, 2020, our loving uncle Douglas J. Poire of Manchester, passed away at the age of 75, at Elliot Hospital.

Douglas had a heart of gold, and an infectious smile that would light up the room. Everyone whose life was intertwined with Douglas, regardless of how briefly, felt blessed with being a part of his life. Douglas was truly a pure and beautiful soul who was loved, and will be mourned by all.

Born in Laconia on July 10, 1944, the son of Ronald and Muriel (Skilling) Poire, Douglas had been a Manchester resident for most of his life. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Dennis Poire and Ronald Poire.

Family members include: two sisters-in-law, Linda Poire of Hooksett and Rachel Hogan of Goffstown; a nephew, Matthew Poire of Bedford; a niece, Tracy Regnier and her husband Shawn of California. Childhood friends and caregivers Jody & Tom O'Reily were also an integral part of Douglas' life.

A private committal service is scheduled at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester is overseeing arrangements. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit: www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Doug was a neighbor of mine growing up in Pinardville. He always had a smile that was infectious. You could count on Doug to watch over the neighborhood. He knew my Dad's schedule and wou!d come to watch him do yard work. To Linda, Rachel, Matthew, Tracey and Shawn and to his caregivers Jody and Tom our heartfelt sympathies. Heaven has gained an Angel.
Susan Pelchat Gagne
Neighbor
May 16, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Chantelle Griswold
May 16, 2020
Douglas I will always treasure and remember your" joie de vive". God has welcomed a very special angel!! Love you!
Rachel Hogan
