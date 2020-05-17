Doug was a neighbor of mine growing up in Pinardville. He always had a smile that was infectious. You could count on Doug to watch over the neighborhood. He knew my Dad's schedule and wou!d come to watch him do yard work. To Linda, Rachel, Matthew, Tracey and Shawn and to his caregivers Jody and Tom our heartfelt sympathies. Heaven has gained an Angel.

Susan Pelchat Gagne

Neighbor