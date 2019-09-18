IRWIN - Philip Duane Shetler, 77 of Irwin, Ohio, went to be with Jesus, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in his home, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born April 17, 1942 in Kalona, Iowa, the son of the late Jesse Ray and Anna (Hershberger) Shetler.

Philip was a member of the Lighthouse Mennonite Fellowship of Unionville Center. He worked as a Treasurer for Rosedale Bible College for 10 years. He later retired after 28 years of service from Honeywell in Urbana. Philip volunteered as the director of International Friendships, Inc. (IFI) at Urbana University. He also volunteered with Country Closet Thrift Store and the Food Pantry in Plain City. He enjoyed sports, especially football and basketball, as well as collecting newspaper articles.

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Yoder) Shetler; daughters, Heidi (Charles) Kline, Letitia "Tisha" (Gene) Miller, Sonya (Jathan) Saltzman, and Janeen (Jacob) Hartman; brother, Dennis (KatieAnn) Shetler; sisters, Alta Yutzy, Mary Jane (Edwin) Miller, Clara Shetler, Ruth Shetler; grandchildren, Clarissa (Ryan) Abbott, Philip (Abby) Kline, Cory Kline, Jeremy Kline, Austin Miller, Brady Miller, Cody Miller, Avery Saltzman, Maddie Saltzman, Ellie Saltzman, George Hartman, Levi Hartman; sisters-in-law, Penny Shetler, Emma Shetler; brother-in-law, Vernon Miller; and 21 nephews & 15 nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Shetler, Albert Shetler, and Ellis Shetler, Paul Shetler, Harley Shetler; sister, Lena Miller; and 1 niece.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-6 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Lighthouse Mennonite Fellowship Church, 9505 Unionville Rd. Plain City, Ohio 43077 (Unionville Center, OH). Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Shiloh Mennonite Church, 7521 Woods W., London, Ohio (Resaca, OH) with Pastor Myron Mast; where the family will receive friends from 2-3 prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lighthouse Mennonite Fellowship Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions, International Friendships, Inc. P.O. Box 933319, Cleveland, Ohio 44193 (https://www.ifipartners.org/contact) or Loving Care Hospice, 779 London Ave., Marysville, Ohio 43040.

Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.