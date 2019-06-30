

Barbara Foley Wilson



Barbara Foley Wilson died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2019, following a stroke in March. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Dr. Paul Wilson, her three children, Patricia Tyler Wilson (David Korn), Andrea Wilson (Kerry Kornfeld), and James Wilson, and her four grandchildren. Born into a lively Irish-Italian family in Yonkers, NY in 1934, she graduated from Barnard College in 1956. She later attended Georgetown University for a Masters in Statistics, which she used in her role as a demographer for the Marriage and Divorce Branch of the National Center for Health Statistics. While there, she was particularly helpful in explaining the mysteries of modern statistics to young newspaper reporters, one of whom wrote that Barbara should be declared a national treasure. She was also well known at the Edgemoor Tennis Club for her competitive but warm-hearted doubles game. She played tennis right up to the time of her stroke at age 84. She was loved and admired by everyone who knew her, including the neighborhood children whom she supplied with cookies and marsh-mellows whenever she saw them. A memorial service will be held later in the summer.