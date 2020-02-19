Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL MILLER. View Sign Service Information Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 (301)-663-1690 Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Stauffer Funeral Home 1621 Opossumtown Pike Frederick , MD 21702 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Globe Mills Cemetery Middleburg , PA View Map Send Flowers Notice

MILLER Carl Leroy Miller (Age 87) Of New Market, MD passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2020 at the Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of Norma H. Miller who passed away in 2015. Born July 27, 1932 in Liverpool, PA, he was the son of the late R. Ardella Kline. He is survived by sons, Daniel Miller of Germantown and Michael Miller and wife, Marie, of Germantown, MD; grandchildren, Joshua Miller of Gaithersburg, MD, Zachary Miller of Silver Spring, MD, Mark Miller of Rockville, MD, James Hand of Mt. Airy, MD and Jack Hand of Stuart, Florida; a brother, Robert Kline, a sister, Cynthia Chubb, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Billy Miller, brothers, Leonard and Jack Kline, a sister, Patricia Reichenbach and his dog Magic who recently passed away. Carl grew up in Pennsylvania and was the president and valedictorian of his high school class. Carl's family was very agriculture based and he had a strong work ethic from a young age. Carl married Norma on May 30, 1952 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Kreamer, PA. The Millers moved up and down the east coast as Carl followed his numerous construction jobs. In the 1960's they settled in Rockville, MD and eventually moved to their farm in New Market, Maryland. After working for various companies Carl started his own company in 1972, Concrete General, Inc. It started as a small organization and is now a very well-known leader in the heavy highway civil construction industries. Concrete General started doing work in Montgomery County and eventually started working all across the state of Maryland and the bordering states. Carl's business became very successful and he pledged to give back to the community and to those in need. His mother Ardella was diagnosed with cancer and spent her final days in a hospice house in Pennsylvania. Seeing her treatment prompted Carl to want to have that same resource in Frederick County. He then donated the land to what is today the Kline Hospice House and he has continued to be very generous to Frederick Health Hospice over the years. After losing a baby, Carl wanted others to have the best care in Frederick, and he helped fund the Billy Miller Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Frederick Health. He also made it possible for great childcare at Frederick Community College by providing the Carl & Norma Miller Children's Center. He made significant donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County to enhance their center so kids would have a safe place to go and also to the YMCA in Frederick. He was also very generous to the 4-H programs in Frederick and Montgomery County and the Heartly House in Frederick as well as numerous other organizations. Carl was a member of the Hall of Leadership of the Maryland Highway Contractors Association and was the Public Works Contractors Association Marylander of the year. He served on numerous boards, including Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick Health Board of Directors and he was a member of the FMH Good Samaritans. He was named the Good Samaritan of the Year in 2004. Carl and Norma also received the Point of Light award in 2001. This award was founded by George Bush to recognize those who make a difference in their communities. Carl was an avid outdoorsman and there was nothing he enjoyed more than hunting and fishing. He went on numerous hunting trips across the world and he always enjoyed hosting his annual Wild Game Dinner at his home every February. Carl went on an annual pheasant hunt in South Dakota and this past year was his 51st hunt. Carl loved the outdoors and would often just sit in the woods to clear his mind. The family will receive friends at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm. A funeral service celebrating Carl's life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 21st at 7:00pm with Rev. Tim May and Rev. Ronald Simmons officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 2:00pm at Globe Mills Cemetery in Middleburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702 or to Heartly House, PO Box 857, Frederick, MD 21705. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at

