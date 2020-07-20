SANDRETTI David James Sandretti David Sandretti, a skilled political and policy communications professional, passed away in Washington, DC on June 23, 2020. He was 59 years old. His life, too short, was filled with significant professional accomplishments, many meaningful friendships, a close-knit and loving family, much laughter, and goodwill toward all who had the good fortune to know him. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Nan Gibson, an economic policy and finance executive, and an enthusiastic and loving father to his 17 year old daughter Grace Sandretti, with whom he shared a love of baseball. He devoted much of his spare time to coaching Grace, whether she wanted him to or not, and being her biggest fan. He encouraged Grace to play little league baseball and by doing so, she was one of the few of her cohort to break the gender barrier and pave the way for an all-girl baseball team. For many years, he coached Grace's Cap City Little League team and became affectionately known by players and parents alike as Coach David. He had less advice about her riding competitions, but recorded every minute of them from blue ribbons to unplanned dismounts. He was a proud Maret volleyball Dad, even donning the traditional Tadpole costume for the Homecoming games, much to his daughter's chagrin. In a city known for sharp elbows and perfidy, David was loyal, honest, and kind. He navigated politics in Washington, DC with integrity and humility. He cherished and maintained countless friendships throughout his life and work in Washington, DC, Wisconsin, and California. He had a wide smile, a quick wit, and an infectious laugh that could light up any room. Those around him willingly gave in to his charm. His passion for progressive politics, baseball, music, the beach, cooking, gardening, travel, the Packers, and the Badgers were his lifeblood. He could craft a meal or a cocktail or a joke or an insight in equal, careful measure. For nearly three decades he was the proud owner of the Delaware Whack-a-Moles, a fantasy baseball team that was perennially in contention for its league pennant. He was a beloved neighbor and a regular presence with his canine companion, Domeno, in the neighborhood dog park. David was born on December 12, 1960 in Watertown, Wisconsin, the fourth of five siblings. He grew up milking cows and laboring on his family's dairy farms in Watertown and Iron Ridge. It was there that he absorbed the lessons of hard work, social justice, and family. He was an accomplished high school athlete playing baseball, basketball and football at Hartford Union High School in Wisconsin. He played baritone horn in the Hartford High band, including performing at Disney World for a bicentennial concert in 1976. He was also an actor, starring in several school plays and musicals. After high school, David tried out to be a catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, but his childhood dream quickly evaporated in the face of competition from players who played year-round in warmer climates. He attended the University of Wisconsin, majoring in Political Science and International Relations. David moved to Washington, DC in 1985 after serving as a delegate from Wisconsin to the 1984 Democratic Convention. Over the course of his 15-year career in the U.S. Senate, David became a senior counselor and valued strategist to Senators Russ Feingold (D-WI), Barbara Boxer (D-CA), and Ron Wyden (D-OR). He also served as Communications Director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works. Over the decade that he had the privilege to serve Sen. Boxer and the people of California, he forged lasting friendships with countless colleagues and worked on issues as diverse as the nation itself. He relished the opportunity to be a strong voice for women's rights, racial equity, broadly shared prosperity, and environmental protection. David was invited to join Sen. Boxer's singing group, Da Dems, which included various Senators, their spouses, and staff who could carry a tune. Equally notable was his indefatigable leadership of the office softball team in pursuit of the Washington summer ritual of settling political scores on the ball field. During the Obama Administration, David served as a public affairs counselor to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, including shaping the Forest Service public response to California wildfires and developing the award-winning Ad Council food safety campaign. He served the Obama administration all eight years, working to enhance economic opportunity and the quality of life for rural families, including expanded health care, housing, infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainable farming. Early in his career, David was a consultant to labor unions, including United Steelworkers of America, United Auto Workers, AFSCME, Communications Workers of America, AFL-CIO, and 1199SEIU, the largest union of healthcare workers. He advised countless political candidates, some more successful than others. Throughout his life, he held fast to his Midwestern roots and always fought to level the playing field for working families. David was a full and active participant in our democracy and lived the American dream. His wish was that this would be the experience for everyone throughout our country and all who come to our shores in search of a better life. He will be missed by all, but especially so by Nan, Grace, Domeno, his three brothers, Timothy, Joseph and Jeremy, and his sister, Maryanne. Tributes included: Senator Ron Wyden: "Our hearts are heavy over the loss of the indelible David Sandretti. In politics, you often encounter either very capable people or very nice people - in David, you got both. You always looked forward to seeing David because his creativity and drive were matched by his laughter and huge heart." Former Senator Barbara Boxer: "For ten years, our Washington Senate office was blessed to have David as part of our team. David always had a smile, an insight and a clear view of how to make our country better." Former Senator Russ Feingold: "I'll remember David for his kind demeanor and steady Wisconsin spirit. David was generous with his skills as an honest communicator. His deep commitment to important and worthwhile causes and love of politics was undeniable." Former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack: "David's loyalty to his Wisconsin heritage, his Packers football team, his political party and his work at USDA underscored his deep sense of connection, caring and down to earth goodness." A private memorial service will be held. Please consider a gift to the Maret School in memory of David Sandretti to support financial aid. https://www.maret.org/support-maret/annual-fund/give
