

David Stout



Passed away, with his beloved wife, Rita by his side on February 11, 2020 from complications of esophogeal cancer. Born on May 13, 1942 and raised in Erie, PA, David was the son of David Joseph Stout and Catherine Yaple Stout. He graduated from McDowell High School in 1960, University of Notre Dame in 1964 and received his Master's Degree from the University of Buffalo. His career as a journalist began at the Erie Daily Times and that took him to the New York Times for almost 28 years in both the New York and DC bureaus.

David authored and published three works of fiction and three work of non-fiction. His first book, Carolina Skeletons won the Edgar Award for the best first time mystery in 1989 which was followed by The Night of the Ice Storm and The Dog Hermit. His non-fiction works included The Boy in the Box, The Night of the Devil and he completed The Kidnap Years during the year prior to his passing.

David is survived by his wife, Rita, who was "his rock and his light"; son Edwin; sister Susan Stout Robinson of Eire, PA; nephew Terrance Patrick Dawdy; niece Christine Dawdy Diehl of Eire, PA and their children.