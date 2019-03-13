GERALD SULLIVAN

Gerald James Sullivan  

On March 11, 2019 of Kensington, Maryland. Beloved brother of Paula M. O'Brien (Denis), Pamela M. Hurley (Paul), James G. Sullivan and Philip T. Sullivan (Lisa). He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 9705 Summit Avenue, Kensington, Maryland 20895 on Thursday March 14, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to The Holy Redeemer School at the above address.
Religious Service Information
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
9705 Summit Ave
Kensington, MD 20895
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2019
