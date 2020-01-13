Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GIUSEPPE "Joe" MUSOLINO. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Giuseppe Musolino

"Joe" (Age 88)

Passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Joe was born in Reggio Calabria, Italy, and came to the United States in 1948 at the age of 17. That same year, he met the love of his life, Maria Castelli, in Washington, DC. They married in 1951 and together have five children.

Joe was a talented stonemason who was passionate about his work. From the 1950's through early 2000, his work graced the Nation's Capital. From the National Cathedral, Western (Freedom) Plaza, the Washington Zoo, to the beautiful stone walls and bridges along Rock Creek Park. In 1972, Joe partnered with his brother-in-law, Antonio (Tony) Volpe to start Volpe and Musolino Stone, Inc. In 1982. Volpe and Musolino was awarded the contract to build the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Joe felt privileged to work on a memorial that honored our Vietnam Veterans. It was a great sense of pride for Joe and one that he spoke fondly of for the rest of his life.

Joe was a loving and dedicated husband, proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and brother. He was a passionate soccer coach, wonderful storyteller, avid gardener, athlete, devoted Washington, DC and Italian sports fan, compassionate giver to people of all walks of life, and wonderful friend to so many.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Maria Musolino (Castelli); sister, Giuseppina Volpe (Tony); sister-in-law, Casilde Betancourt; children, Dina Barbour (Brian Young), Liliana Musolino, Eva Gibson (David), and Daniel Musolino (Kristin); 11 grandchildren, Andrea Simonello (Pete), Jennifer Beyerle (Gordon), Melissa Barbour (Jamiel Hafiz), Cristina Barbour, Amanda Tangredi (Danny), Nico Lopez (Alexis), Matthew Gibson, Ryan and Ian Lopez, Sofia and Emma Musolino, and 15 great-grandchildren that he loved and adored. He was preceded in death by his parents, Domenico and Domenica Musolino, sister, Domenica (Mimma) Sciarrone and his daughter, Marina Musolino.

A service will be held at the Holy Rosary Church, 595 3rd St. NW, Washington, DC 20001 on April 4 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

