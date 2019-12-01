

GORDON W. DAIGER



Of Bethesda, MD died on November 16, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born on November 8, 1930, the only child of John M. Daiger and Elizabeth H. Daiger. Except for a period of military service, Gordon lived and worked in the Washington, DC area his entire life.

Gordon graduated from the Sidwell Friends School, Princeton University, and the George Washington University Law School. He was a member of the DC and US Supreme Court Bar Associations.

Gordon served his country in a variety of important and challenging federal positions in a career extending over 46 years. He began his federal career in 1953 as a commissioned officer in the US Navy, where he worked in intelligence operations in Japan soon after the conclusion of the postwar occupation. In 1958, he left military intelligence to assume a position as an Operations Officer with the CIA, where he focused on the national security threats presented by the former Soviet Bloc during the darkest days of the Cold War.

While serving at the CIA, Gordon completed law school, and he eventually took a trial attorney position with the US Dept. of Justice in 1970. At Justice, he was at the forefront in developing case law addressing state secret concerns arising from potential disclosures in litigation, and he successfully defended a host of complex and sensitive cases presenting national security issues. Gordon also developed an unparalleled reputation as a teacher and mentor for new attorneys fortunate enough to come under his supervision. Gordon's loss is a source of great sadness for countless current and former colleagues who benefited from his boundless wisdom and generosity.

Gordon left federal service in 1999, and he enjoyed a long and fruitful retirement with his devoted love and companion, Patricia Sandefur. They traveled extensively and relished the many wonderful experiences they shared.

Gordon is survived by two sons, Peter W. Daiger and M. Bruce Daiger, both of Winter Park, FL, of whom Gordon was extremely proud, and three grandchildren, Brittainy, Kelly and Brett, who were the high-light of Gordon's life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sidwell Friends School or Princeton University. A memorial service will be scheduled in the Spring.