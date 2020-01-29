The Washington Post

HERBERT TYSON (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Mt Calvary Baptist Church
608 N Horners Ln
Rockville, MD 20850
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
608 N. Horners Lane
Rockville, MD
Notice
Herbert L. Tyson  
December 26, 1930 - December 4, 2019  

A native Arkansan, he graduated from Philander Smith College served in the Army during the Korean War. He continued his education, graduating from the University of Arkansas with an MA and a Juris Doctor degree.
Herbert married Joyce Anita Byrd in 1956. During the Johnson Administration, Herbert was recruited from the Urban League to work for the federal government several "Great Society" programs and was transferred to Washington, DC. After five years with the Peace Corps, Herbert joined the Foreign Service at the US Department of State. His overseas postings included tours in Nigeria, Mali and Greece.
In retirement, Herbert and Joyce continued to live in Potomac, Maryland. He was an active member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; and his four children, Reg, Herb (Laura), Lajuana (Donald) and Damon (Stacey); and grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville, MD on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
