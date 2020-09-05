JAMES KERNS

KERNS James Richard Kerns James Richard Kerns, 87, of Stafford County passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. SGM Kerns will, first and foremost, be remembered as a professional soldier, De Oppresso Liber. He was active in the Special Forces Association, a member of American Legion, VFW, and a proud member of the NRA. He was critical in the formation and success of the "Save the Montagnards" group in Charlotte, NC. During his military career SGM Kerns distinguished himself receiving among others, The Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, The Army Service Ribbon, The Special Forces Tab, An Army Commendation Medal with "V" device (10LC), A Purple Heart, The Combat Infantry Badge, The Vietnam Service Medal, The National Defense Service Medal (10LC), The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, A Bronze Star Medal with "V" device, A Parachute Badge, and A NCO Professional to name a few. SGM Kerns, his brother Donald Kerns, and his son Patrick Nielsen had the distinction of having served in Vietnam at the same time. In 1971 while on Washington Memorial grounds, SFC Kerns stood by a police officer when more than a dozen war protestors passed him waving a Vietcong Flag. Having just returned stateside, he remarked to the police officer beside him, "That is the enemy flag." When the officer responded, "There is nothing I can do." SFC Kerns, replied, "I can." In the ensuing altercation, Kerns tore the Vietcong flag to pieces. The police officer happened to be The Chief of Police for the District of Columbia. Kerns and protesters were arrested. AP News picked up the story and Americans across the nation spoke out in support of SFC Kerns. All charges were dismissed and expunged from his record. Shortly, thereafter Kerns debated future Secretary of State, John Kerry which was presented to Edward Kennedy's subcommittee on the Vietnam War. Following a parachute accident at Ft. Bragg at Age 57, SGM Kerns was medically discharged after 38 years, 8 months, and 3 days of service. He established Explorer groups in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. He went on to serve as Academy SGM at Massanutten Military Academy, Woodstock, Virginia and Robert Land Academy, Wellandport, Ontario where a library is named in Kerns honor. Kerns was an avid collector of antique books, firearms and military memorabilia. He was known to lecture in the uniform of the campaign he was discussing with cadets. His Explorers and Cadets went on to serve in all branches of the Armed Forces, serving as NCOs, officers and even a graduate of West Point. A few gave the ultimate sacrifice. Survivors include his wife Carol Karcher Kerns, of Stafford; children Jeffrey Norman Nielsen (Wynn) of Oregon, Sean Vincent Kerns of Baltimore City, MD, Christopher James Kerns (Debbie) of Berlin, MD, James Norman Kerns (Sheba), of Washington, D.C., Michele Kerns Clipper (Reggie) of Silver Springs, MD, John Lawrence Kerns (a recipient of The Soldiers Medal) of Anchorage, Alaska; step-children, Joseph Anthony Karcher of Franklin, NC, James Lawrence Karcher of Savannah, GA, Guy Andrew Karcher, of Reno, NV, Nathan John Karcher of Highlands, NC, Matthew Thomas Karcher (Susan) of Asheville, NC, Kristin Virginia Karcher (Richard Owens) of Stafford, VA, Charity Therese Karcher of Albuquerque, NM, Patrick Bernard Karcher (Camille) of Manassas, VA; his brothers, Donald Kerns (Judy) and Michael Kerns (Mary) of Charlotte NC; as well as 54 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his previous spouses Naomi Polland, Rosemarie Vasco, and Angeline Papazisis; and son, Patrick Shannon Nielsen. SGM James Kerns, well done. May we all choose to, "Lead, follow or get the hell out of the way." The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8 at St. William of York Catholic Church. Interment will follow at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Online guest book is available at www.covenantfuneralservice.comwww.covenantfuneralservice.com