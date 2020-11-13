KING John A. King Died in the early morning hours of November 10, 2020. John, Dad, Uncle John, JAK and perhaps, most notably, "Grumpy," was born in New Rochelle, NY on December 27, 1955. Second son of Dr. James C. and Mary H. King, John was born premature and was subject to countless blood transfusions as an infant. The doctors said he was unlikely to experience any substantial mental development. John met his eventual bride, Maria Victoria Espina, in Bethesda, MD in the early 1970's. Thankfully, she forgave him for trying to street race on their first date and went on to create their legacy during 44 wonderful years of marriage. John and Vicky loved to travel and explore the world together and always welcomed others to join them on their adventures. John loved a good book and never turned down a cold one or a trip to "Mexico" for Keno. John had a larger than life personality. He valued family, friends, education, loyalty and hard work. John lived his life to the fullest with integrity, good will, justice and generosity. John was always there to lend an ear and was never shy to give an opinion or advice. John welcomed everyone into his home, whether it be for lunch, dinner, a night of drinks and darts or even a place to settle into for a longer while. He gladly accepted beer as contribution and only beseeched the lights to be turned off in exchange. John lived in cities across the U.S. such as Des Plains, IL, Bethesda, MD, San Francisco, CA, Philadelphia, PA, as well as the territory of Guam and the countries of Guatemala and Columbia. At the age of 12, John attended boarding school in England where he had incredible adventures such as flying, joyriding, rugby and shooting. He credits England as the place where he developed his ability to write so effectively and eloquently. While there he got to spend much time with his grandfather, Oliver, and always spoke fondly of their time together, whether it be at his house or the local pub. Upon his return to the United States at the age of 16, John enrolled at American University. Being in England for four years, John knew little about colleges in the U.S. and since Georgetown and George Washington Universities had accepted him without a summer school prerequisite, he assumed AU was the best and most challenging of the universities. John completed his undergraduate degree in just three years while working nights at a UPS distribution center and as a janitor. He then enrolled at Temple University Law School to pursue his passion for the law. After one too many apartment break-ins, John, at the behest of his new bride, Vicky, transferred to Georgetown University as a visiting student where he finished his final two semesters of law school. John began practicing law at the age of 22 and reached partner at a medium sized law firm in the Metro D.C. area. In spite of his early success, John had bigger aspirations and decided to begin his own firm in Rockville, MD, The Law Offices of King and Attridge, partnering duties with his close friend and colleague, the late Pat Attridge. Having his own firm allowed him to be free from the confines of a ridged, corporate structure and work comfortably in his worn leather jacket and holey jeans. He often humbly referred to himself as the "AV Preeminent "Hick' Rockville Lawyer". His indelible image will be missed at the beloved Anderson House where you could usually find him happily sitting on the porch working, reading or just taking a break from it all. John is survived by his beloved wife, Vicky, sons, John C. (Mary), Paul and daughter, Jennifer (Ryan Foy), as well as his quasi-adopted daughters, Ana Zuck and Alexandra Espina, his mother, Mary H. King of Florida, brothers, James King of Florida and Jeffrey King of Virginia. He also leaves behind his ever-adoring grandsons, Oliver and Brayden; along with an embracive list of sisters and brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, Godchildren, and so many others that were blessed to know him. Our love for John is eternal and boundless, just as is the legacy he leaves behind. The family will communicate information regarding a memorial service which will take place post-COVID.The family will communicate information regarding a memorial service which will take place post-COVID.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store