CERNY Karl H. Cerny (Age 97) Passed away on November 11, 2019 in Arlington, VA. Karl was born in New York, New York on November 9, 1922 to Karl and Martha Cerny. He was a member of the Princeton Class of '44. For his M.A. and Ph.D, he attended Yale University (1948 and 1955), and acquired a Certificate in European Studies from the University of the Sorbonne in May, 1946. Karl had a fruitful career at Georgetown University from 1950 to 2019. While at Georgetown, some of his academic positions included: Professor Emeritus (1993--); Full Professor (1965-1993); Associate Professor (1957-65); Assistant Professor (1952-57); and Instructor (1950-52). Major teaching and research areas included: German politics and federalism; The European Communities (European Union), and NATO. Karl was involved in many activities, in various positions, while at Georgetown, such as: President of the Association of Main Campus Retired Faculty (2006-2008); Member of the Executive Committee for the National Security Studies Program (1995-1999); Member of the Executive Committee for the Center for German and European Studies (1990-1999); Director of the West European Studies Certificate (1988-1993); Chairman of the Department of Government (1964-71 and 1977-1983); and Chairman for the Committee on Studies in German Public and International Affairs (1974-83). Other positions Karl held included: Book Review Editor for the Conference Group on German Politics (1995-1998); Executive Director of Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honorary Society (1991-93); Resident Scholar for the Central Intelligence Agency (1989-90); member of the Research Council for the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies (1986-1990); President of Pi Sigma Alpha (1982-86); Adjunct Scholar for the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research (1981-86); Research Principal for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (1963-74); Consultant for the Bureau of External Research of the Department of State (1964-69); and Fulbright Lecturer at the University of Nijmegen in The Netherlands (1958-59). He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Pi Sigma Alpha, the American Political Science Association, the German Studies Association, and the European Union Studies Association. A prolific publisher, Karl served as editor for Scandinavia at the Polls: Recent Political Trends in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden (Washington, DC: American Enterprise Institute, 1977); and Germany at the Polls: The Bundestag Election of 1976 (Washington, DC., American Enterprise Institute, 1978). He served as editor and contributor for Germany at the Polls: The Bundestag Elections of the 1980s (Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 1990); "The Future Role of a United Germany in the European Community," edited by Gary Geipel; and Germany in a New Era (Indianapolis, Indiana: The Hudson Institute, 1993). He is survived by his sons, Karl, John, Tim, daughter, Mary, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Lark Cerny. Date and time of services will be determined at a later date. Those interested in future service information may sign up for updates at: https:// www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/karl-cerny-8922757 . The family would like to give special thanks to Capital Caring and Paula for their service.The family would like to give special thanks to Capital Caring and Paula for their service. Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Yale University Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

