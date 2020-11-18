1/1
KATHLEEN MILLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathleen Mary Miller  
Kathleen Mary Miller, age 82, passed away November 11, 2020 due to heart failure. She was born July 18, 1938 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Henry and Kathleen Carley. She met the love of her life Stanton Sylvester Miller at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab in Silver Spring, MD. They married on August 5, 1961 and raised four beautiful children. Kathleen was a giver her entire life, always finding ways to help others, her true pleasure was raising her family. She was a gifted artist painting icons of Saints. She is survived by three of her four children and nine grandchildren. She is now in heaven dancing with Stan.Please join us in celebrating her life Friday November 20, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 875 E Plumb Ln., Reno, NV 89502 . With her love of animals, donations can be made to the The American Society for Cruelty to Animals through (spcanevada.org) where she volunteered time helping care for homeless animals.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved