Kathleen Mary Miller
Kathleen Mary Miller, age 82, passed away November 11, 2020 due to heart failure. She was born July 18, 1938 in Somerville, Massachusetts to Henry and Kathleen Carley. She met the love of her life Stanton Sylvester Miller at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab in Silver Spring, MD. They married on August 5, 1961 and raised four beautiful children. Kathleen was a giver her entire life, always finding ways to help others, her true pleasure was raising her family. She was a gifted artist painting icons of Saints. She is survived by three of her four children and nine grandchildren. She is now in heaven dancing with Stan.Please join us in celebrating her life Friday November 20, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Little Flower Catholic Church, 875 E Plumb Ln., Reno, NV 89502 . With her love of animals, donations can be made to the The American Society for Cruelty to Animals through (spcanevada.org
) where she volunteered time helping care for homeless animals.