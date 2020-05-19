

LAURENCE E. HARRIS



LAURENCE E. HARRIS known as Larry was born in Baltimore, MD in 1936 to Helen and Milton Harris, passed away on May 16, 2020. He was a graduate of Columbia University from the ROTC program and served in the Navy as a lieutenant from 1958 to 1962. In 1965, he received his JD from Georgetown University.

Mr. Harris began his career as a contract negotiator at Texas Instruments Inc. In 1972, he was hired as one of the first executives of what was then the fledgling MCI. As Vice President, Mr. Harris was a key member of the legal team when MCI filed and won a historic antitrust lawsuit against AT&T in 1974.

In 1981 Mr. Harris - a life-long champion of Democratic candidates and causes - was appointed by Ronald Reagan to be the chief of the mass media bureau for the FCC. Mr. Harris spent most of his career in the telecommunications sector. He became the President of Metromedia where he ran their cellular phone business and was also General Counsel at Teligent, Inc. He then became senior counsel at the law firm Patton Boggs. In 2003, Mr. Harris was appointed to the Board of Directors of MCI.

Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susan B. Harris; his two daughters, Mimi Harris Kirstein (Steven Kirstein) and Amy B. Harris (Jason Reilly); and his four grandchildren, Zachary, Kylie, Richard, and Ellis. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at this time, a memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Yellow Ribbon Fund at Georgetown Law or the .