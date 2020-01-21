

Linda Burlington



Of Bethesda, MD passed away on January 9, 2020, at the age of 72. Linda was born in Shreveport, LA to Grady and Bernice Buchanan. She is survived by her three children, James, Charles, and Catherine Burlington, as well as her two sisters and her nephews.

Linda was brought up as a good, obedient Southern Baptist girl, which luckily didn't last long. Her intellectual curiosity and independent streak took her to college, graduate school, and then law school and a distinguished legal career. Linda combined a formidable mind and wicked sense of humor with a gentle and kind disposition. During her three decades as an environmental attorney with the federal government, she kept a bullwhip in her office to use if needed on recalcitrant colleagues, and also organized the annual office Christmas cookie exchange. She loved mystery novels, her children, a hot cup of coffee, and a just cause. Linda will be sorely missed.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, January 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Strathmore Mansion in North Bethesda, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Natural Resources Defense Council.