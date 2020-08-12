Maxine Willner 1946-2020
Maxine Willner died on August 6, 2020 at home in Leland, NC. Maxine was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY where she lived with her parents and twin sister. She graduated from Brooklyn College in 1967 with a degree in education. She moved to Maryland with her husband and lived with her family in Gaithersburg, MD for over 30 years. Maxine was a favorite substitute teacher at Brown Station Elementary School in Montgomery County and was also a dedicated school volunteer. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She moved to Leland, NC in 2004 where she formed many great friendships and was very involved in her community. Maxine is predeceased by Stan, her husband of 50 years and is survived by her children; Bill and Lara Willner of Frisco, TX, and Amy and Tony Halstead of Annandale, VA; her grandchildren, Isabel, Nick, Matthew, and Chris; her sister, Phyllis Leshin of Manassas, VA; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Steve and Carole Willner of Sarasota, FL, and many other family members and friends. She was a loving wife, a wonderful Mom and Grammy, and a generous friend who never forgot anyone's birthday. She was involved in political campaigns and interested in social justice issues. She rooted for the Baltimore Orioles and loved music from the 1950s and 1960s as well as musical theater. She could often be found in an aerobics class or bunco game or having lunch at Panera with friends. She loved playing trivia with her team of friends, the Turtles. She will be deeply missed by the countless people whose lives she touched. No service is scheduled. Maxine enjoyed her life in North Carolina, especially taking joy in various community activities and events. Please consider making a donation in her memory to the hospice agency Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or https://lifecare.org/
or to one of her favorite places to visit, Airlie Gardens, 300 Airlie Road, Wilmington, NC 28403 or https://airliegardens.org/make-a-donation/