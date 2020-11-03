1/
MONROE MIZEL
Monroe Jon Mizel "Momo"
Monroe Jon Mizel was born to Bernard and Mariam Mizel on May 19, 1940. After earning his B.A. from Columbia College in 1961, he married the love of his life, Diane Cohen, in 1963, and graduated from the Georgetown Law Center in 1964. He and Diane have three children: Melina Goldfarb (Jon), Tara Lieber, and Ari Mizel (Yocheved), as well as nine grandchildren who adored him as much as he adored them. A talented attorney, he generously discounted his legal services for those in need. An avid fly fisherman and early environmental activist, he provided pro bono legal services to Trout Unlimited. One of his notable cases forced the State of Maryland to abandon the use of chlorine in trout streams. Momo read avidly and amassed knowledge about diverse topics. He never viewed anyone as a stranger and made friends easily. He had a deft sense of humor, and no one could resist joining his infectious laughter. But a friend defined him best, saying that Momo had the kindest, biggest heart of anyone he knew. Everyone who knew Momo would agree that he was "larger than life," making an indelible impression on those whose lives he touched. He passed away on October 28, 2020. Funeral was held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Trout Unlimited or to MDS Foundation.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
