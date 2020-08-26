Robert Emmet Reilly World War II Veteran
Robert E. Reilly of Alexandria, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 23, 2020, at the age of 96. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Kathryn (Bernard) Reilly. He was born on October 24, 1923, in Newburyport, Massachusetts to John J. and Ellen (Murphy) Reilly. He was predeceased by his brothers Henry and John, and sister, Josephine.Bob is also survived by his four children, Kathy Druckman (Daniel), of Barrington, RI, Robert Reilly, Jr. (Lindy), of Winnetka, IL, Peter Reilly (Cristine), of Alexandria, VA, and Joann Hughes (Donald), also of Alexandria, VA. Bob is also survived by his eleven grandchildren; Michael Druckman (Mehri), Matthew Druckman (Jacqueline), Kathryn Millard (Scott), Brittan Callahan (Michael), Jaxon Reilly (Anne), Keenan Reilly, Flint Reilly (Samantha), Brendan Reilly, Bridget Reilly, Conor Reilly, and Reilly Hughes. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren. After graduating from Newburyport High School in 1943, he enlisted in the army and served in the 12th US Army Corps of Patton's Third Army. He received battle stars for both the Rhineland and Central European Campaigns. After World War II, Bob attended Boston College on the GI Bill. He then attended Georgetown University and graduated from the School of Foreign Service, marrying Kay two weeks later. Bob's career took him all over the world, retiring from Foster Wheeler Corporation as Vice President of International Sales in 1985. Bob was an avid golfer all his life, from winning the Annual Caddie Tournament at Amesbury Golf Club at age fourteen in 1937, to being able to claim shooting his age numerous times, including scoring an 88 at age 92. Besides golf, Bob was a lifelong Redskins season ticket holder and enjoyed following the Nats and Georgetown basketball.When not dividing his time between his homes in Alexandria, Virginia and Marco Island, Florida, he enjoyed spending time at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland, where he and Kay were frequently joined by children and grandchildren for many memorable anniversaries and birthday celebrations.A Catholic Mass celebrating Bob's life will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA. 22314, at 2 p.m. on August 28, 2020. If unable to attend in person you may view a live stream here: https://vimeo.com/451218747/bf7f6b0d7c
. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, 1000 S. Royal St., Alexandria, Va. 22314. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Mary's Elementary School of Alexandria, Va. www.smsva.org
