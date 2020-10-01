STEPHEN MACZYNSKI

MACZYNSKI Stephen Andrew Maczynski Died September 23, 2020, from cardiac arrest complicated by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He is survived by his husband of 38 years, Edward Nolin; his father, Edward J. Maczynski, Sr. of Wilmington, DE; his brothers, Edward Jr. and Joseph; and his dear in-laws, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Steve was born in the Little Italy section of Wilmington, Delaware, on March 11, 1959, to the former Louise Della Fera and Edward Maczynski. He attended Catholic schools and went on to Georgetown University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and Master of Arts degree with distinction from the School of Foreign Service. Intending to pursue a career in diplomacy, Steve started out at the Securities and Exchange Commission but soon left to take a temporary position teaching history at St. Mary's Catholic School in Old Town Alexandria, VA. It was there Steve found his life's calling, commencing what would evolve into a 36-year career in education. In 1990, Steve was hired to teach in the Social Studies department at Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, MD. He quickly earned a reputation as a passionate and engaging teacher whom the students revered, nicknaming him "Mazz" and "Coach" for his commitment to helping young people of all abilities succeed. Over the course of 16 years, Steve taught World History, U.S. Government, and Advanced Placement Government & Politics. He also led Prep's Speech and Debate, Model OAS, and Model UN clubs with a contagious and unmatched competitive enthusiasm. He percolated coffee for his first-period seniors, spearheaded raucous mock political conventions, and inspired students into fiery debates on free speech. Steve was such a gifted high school teacher because he understood teenagers-in part because he was irrepressibly young at heart himself. He knew the best way to encourage learning was to entertain students with his earthy, irreverent humor while engaging their minds as adults. Over the years, Prep students flocked to sign up for "Mazz's" classes; many found, in those classes, the interests they would go on to pursue in college and their careers. Inspired by Mr. Maczynski, Georgetown Prep students have gone on to become political leaders, diplomats, and teachers. In the early 2000s, while continuing to teach full-time and manage clubs at Prep, Steve earned a Master's of Education from George Mason University and a Master's in Counseling from George Washington University. He became a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and in 2006 launched a part-time private practice, Project Safe, in partnership with his former GW classmate and friend, Gayle Alexander. Over the next nearly 15 years, the team worked tirelessly to protect and empower young people who struggle with emotional and academic challenges. Ever the teacher, Steve supported his clients with compassion, creativity, commitment-and his characteristic boundless enthusiasm. In 2006, Steve left Georgetown Prep to become Director of Counseling at Westfield High School, a comprehensive public high school in Union County, New Jersey. Determined to maintain his DC-area counseling practice, he commuted between New Jersey and Virginia for two years. In 2008, Steve left Westfield to return home to Virginia, where he became Co-Director of College Counseling at the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda, MD. Four years later, he was appointed Director of Guidance and Student Services at Commonwealth Academy in Alexandria, VA. In 2016, Steve returned to the learning community he had always loved: Georgetown Prep School, where he served as Dean of College Counseling and Academic Support Services until 2020. Steve was generous, warm-hearted-and a tenacious advocate. His clients and students alike knew that he believed in them and would go to any lengths to help them thrive. His presence was large and joyful; he had a charismatic personality and a boisterous laugh. Steve lit up any space he entered, and his expressions of love were abundantly felt by colleagues, friends, and family. A rare and selfless man, he knew how to make each person he interacted with the center of his attention. As recently as the night before he passed, Steve was still counseling clients. Steve's family wants to express gratitude for the loving support of his legions of friends, colleagues, students, and former students. Most especially, they appreciate his medical team at Johns Hopkins Hospital, who showed Steve the same tireless devotion to his wellbeing that he had shown to others all his life. They ask that any tributes to Steve be made as donations in his name to the ALS Society. No service will be held at this time; a memorial is planned for March, 2021.



