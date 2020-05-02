

WILLIAM LEWIS GATES

1931-2020



William "Bill" Gates died peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Casey House Hospice. A native Washingtonian, Bill was raised in Holy Name Parish and graduated from Gonzaga College High School ('49), Catholic University of America and Georgetown University Law School. He practiced patent law with Brady, O'Boyle & Gates in Chevy Chase, MD and BSKB in Falls Church, VA.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Furey Gates, his children, Catharine Futterer Via (Pat), Stephen Futterer (Rachel), Danne Futterer Hardin and Patricia Furey Gates. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kerrick Via and Charlie Via. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles C. Futterer.

Billy Gates enjoyed skiing in the Rockies and golfing at Columbia Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Maryland where he was a member for 50 years.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Gonzaga College High School or Montgomery Hospice Casey House.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Eagles Fly High!