XENIA — Ernest L. Maze (Ernie)was born February 5, 1960 and went to be with the Lord May 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by his (son) Ernest Lee Maze Jr. (Father) Isaac F. Maze Jr. (Mother) Romaine B. Maze (Sister) Teresa M. Thomas.

Ernest is survived by his wife Deborah Maze, 3 Daughters Ernesha Maze, Essence Maze, and Porsha. His grandchildren Jacolby Maze, and Nyasia. Four Sisters Bernice Maze, of Xenia, Ida Maze of Fairborn, Rose (Antone) Allen, Terry (James) Samuels, one brother Derrick Ames of Pittsburg, PA. great aunt Evelyn Johnson of Detroit Michigan. His very best friends Vinceana,George, Stan of Columbus, Ohio. also a host of Nieces, nephews which he told each of them they were his favorite. And many Cousins, And other friends and Family. Also his favorite dogs Bear, Usher, and Man-Man.

Ernie enjoyed going out fishing on his boat. He worked at Central State University in maintenance, and went on to become a welder at Ali Fabrication, then became self employed with his own lawn care service.

The Maze family would like to thank his family and friends in Columbus, for being near and dear to his heart, and we welcome all to join the family for a memorial service on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 a at New Life Christian Assembly 436 East Main St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. A balloon launch following the memorial service in honor of our beloved Ernie.