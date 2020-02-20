CHARLES DAVID MILLSON

HAMLET — Dave Millson, Lieutenant Colonel, Unites States Army Reserve, Retired, was born in Hamlet, North Carolina on September 14, 1942 to Charles Edwin "Ned" and Inez Millson. He graduated from Hamlet High School in 1960. Dave married Mary Joyce (Nee: Singletary) Millson in 1962. The first of his family to attend college, he graduated in 1964 from East Carolina University with a Bachelor's of Science in Vocal Music Education.

After a short stint as a high school vocal teacher in Florida, he worked as a Conductor/Trainman for the Seaboard Coastline, and later, the CSX Railroad where he retired in 2000. He is a 28 year Veteran of the United States Army Reserve attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Dave joined the Hamlet Masonic Lodge #532 and proudly served as a coach for 50 years. He was also Member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry for more than 24 years and Oasis Shriners of Charlotte. Upon retirement, Dave joined the Pinehurst Golf Capital Chorus singing in several barbershop quartets. He served the Barbershop Harmony Society holding roles from District Secretary of the Carolinas District, Vice President and President. For many years, as a Christian, he directed the music at Calvary Baptist Church where he was a charter member.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Mary Joyce, his three sons, Randy and Lucinda, spouse, of Newnan, GA, Chris and Sherry, spouse, of Porter, TX, Charles Eric, of Hamlet, NC, grandsons, Oren, Charlie, and Antonio and granddaughter, Stephany.

Funeral Services will be held at Watson-King Funeral Home, 100 Cheraw Rd, Hamlet, NC 28345 at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020. Graveside service will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 East Broad Ave, Rockingham, NC 28379 with military honors.

The family will receive friends prior to the service 12:30-2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's honor to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US-1N, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to The Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 2756.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Millson family.