JR went to live with the Lord on October 20, 2020, he was 63 years old.



J.R. is survived by his wife of 37 years Rashelle, his son James Ryan his wife Amanda, granddaughters Madison and Payton, Father William, brothers Billy, Robert and John David. Preceeded in death by mother Icy and brother Mark.



J.R. was a loving family man and avid animal lover. Lucy and Sammy miss him dearly.



He was a dedicated servant to the F.O.P and volunteer at Stone Ridge Church.



A celebration of life will be held at Stone Ridge Church on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

