Dr. Forrest Baillie
Zanesville - Dr. Forrest Donald Baillie, 96 of Zanesville, Ohio and Lake LeeLanau, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 20th at the Morrison House Hospice. He was a resident at Primrose Retirement Community.
He was born in East Fultonham, Ohio to Elizabeth Cameron Baillie and Robert Baillie on April 26, 1924. He graduated from Lash High School in 1942 and upon graduation immediately enlisted in the United States Navy. He had grown up during the Great Depression and proudly served in the South Pacific during World War II. After his service in the war, he was sent by the United States Navy to study at Princeton and Columbia Universities. The Navy had administered exams and because of his high academic scores he was one of the selected men from the ranks to receive an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. During high school he had worked at a local optical company in Zanesville and as a result of this, he decided to work in eye care as a profession. Deciding not to make the Navy a career, he declined his appointment to the Naval Academy and enrolled at the Ohio State University to study Optometry. In 1951, he opened his Optometry practice in Zanesville and served the community for nearly forty years. He was a part time clinical instructor at the Ohio State University College of Optometry and mentored many young students in his office and home who wanted to make Optometry a profession.
On June 8, 1947, he married Shirley Allison Moore. They were married for 71 years. Forrest was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and many other clubs and civic organizations. After retirement from his Optometry practice, Forrest and Shirley traveled extensively around the world. They spent their summers in Northern Michigan and winters in Ohio. The couple took up downhill skiing while in their fifties. They loved the Rocky Mountains and skiing with their children and grandchildren.
Forrest was an avid supporter of Ohio State University Football and had been a season ticket holder since 1950. He was a member of the OSU Alumni Association and the OSU President's Club. He and Shirley traveled to many away OSU football games and most of the Ohio State University championship football games. He was a proud WWII Veteran and attended many summer reunions of his ship, the USS Cleveland. His fellow surviving crewmembers would spend one
weekend every summer in different cities reminiscing about the war, sightseeing and being together. He was one of the few known surviving crewmembers of his ship. He was proud to be a member of the Greatest Generation.
His wife, Shirley, died on November 30, 2018. He is survived by his two children, Joel (Foy) Baillie of Traverse City, Michigan and Ann (Dr. John L.) Parker of Zanesville. They have four grandchildren, Scott Andrew (Barbra) Baillie of
Byron Center, Michigan, Erin Elizabeth (Kevin) Horstman of Circleville, Dr. Lauren Ashley Parker of Columbus and Dr. Christopher Jordan (Kala) Parker of Zanesville. They have five great grandchildren, Joel (Buck), Chandler and
Peyton Baillie and Nora Ann and Natalie Claire Horstman.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. The family will be having a private funeral service and a private burial with military honors at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Zanesville Animal Shelter at 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or St. John's Lutheran Church 116 N. 7th Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
The family wishes to thank all of the wonderful Home Instead Caregivers and Primrose Retirement Home employees for the love and care they gave to Dr. and Mrs. Baillie over the last few years.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online register book or leave a personal condolence note please visit www.BryanHardwichFH.com