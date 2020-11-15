Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ernestine "Erna" Kahler

Ernestine "Erna" Kahler

AUBURN - Ernestine "Erna" Kahler died peacefully at the Finger Lakes Center for Living on November 11, 2020. She was 90.

Known for her love of children, Erna touched many lives with her kindness and wisdom. Her calling was raising a family and helping others. She made that happen with a twinkle in her eye, and a lot of ambition. Erna enjoyed cooking, family get-togethers, patriotic music, animals, a good church service, rainbows and an evening beer. She was foster and freshair mother to 43 wonderful children.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard J. Kahler; sons: William and Richard C.; and grandson Chad.

Erna is survived by her children: Linda Coon (Gary), Sue Kahler (Jack Kirch), Penny Kahler, Patty Mercurio, Mark Kahler (Nancy), Marty Kahler (Karen), Joe Kahler, and Jason Kahler (Billie). She was "Gramma" to 15 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and a special four-legged "grand dog".

Ernestine was a believer of letting Mother Nature do her thing. Her favorite quote was "This too shall pass".

A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, sympathy cards and donations, please spend some quality time with a child and/or write a "thinking of you" note to any resident in nursing homes in the area. They are the unspoken heroes in this pandemic.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Erna's "family" at the Finger Lakes Center for Living, for their excellent care and love for mom.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to all the family of Earnestine. May all your many memories comfort you during this difficult time.
Matthew & Billie Ann Fronczek
November 15, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear the passing of Erna. She was a beautiful lady and true friend to many. She will be terribly missed by many. Thoughts and prayers to you all. May God bless you in this saddened time. Stay safe and healthy
Michele Chapman
November 15, 2020