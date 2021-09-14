Menu
Frank Anthony Carbone Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Buffalo Ridge in The Villages
3975 Wedgewood Lane
The Villages, FL

Frank Anthony Carbone, Jr.

Aug. 26, 1941 - Aug. 27, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - Frank Anthony Carbone, Jr., 80, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on August 27, 2021. He was the husband of Rita Carbone for 31 years.

Frank was born in Auburn, New York to Frank Anthony Carbone, Sr. and Ann Carbone. After graduating from Mount Carmel High School in 1959, he joined the United States Air Force serving in many places across the world for 12 years as a criminal investigator, including a tour in Vietnam, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and earning an Air Force Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. Upon conclusion of his military service, Frank joined the Pompano Beach, Florida Police Department quickly rising to the assignment of detective specializing in burglary cases. During that time, he was also selected to become a Polygraph examiner for the Department, a skill at which he excelled and was widely recognized for across the State of Florida. Frank also founded a successful private practice in Polygraphy, and was instrumental in teaching and mentoring numerous other examiners throughout the years. So much so that he was selected by his peers to serve as the President of the Florida Polygraph Association. He retired from the Pompano Beach Police Department after 28 years of service.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents and son, Kenny Horton. He is survived by his wife, Rita; his children: Dina (Jody) Lewis, Frank (Constance) Carbone III, Carla (Kris) Spencer, Donnita (Keith) Martin, Rhonda (Richard) Ashby, Donald (Eveline) Horton, and Tara (Michael) Nasto; 16 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his sister, Rose (Dick) Zeller; his brother, Rocco Carbone and many nieces and nephews.

Frank was a devoted husband, loving father, and loved by many. He loved life and was passionate about many things including golf, NASCAR, cooking, boxing, Florida State University, cars, and serving his community and our Country. He was especially fond of his dogs Auggie, Allie, and Bella Mia. However, he was truly happy when he was spending time with family and friends.

The family will accept visitors at a viewing on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 3-5:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162.

A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 14,2021 at St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church, 5245 SE 112th Street, Belleview, Florida 34420, with a committal service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida 33513. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Frank's honor be made to the St. Joseph's Indian School at stjo.org.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Buffalo Ridge in The Villages
3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL
Sep
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Parish National Catholic Church
5245 SE 112th Street, Belleview, FL
Sep
14
Committal
12:30p.m.
Florida National Cemetery
6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Buffalo Ridge in The Villages
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 14, 2021
Condolences to the entire Carbone family. I had the pleasure working with Frank while in the Personnel Dept. processing police & fire applicants. He was the best polygraph operator and I enjoyed the years of friendship. Coincidently, on an October morning in 1976, at Holy Cross Hospital, our daughters were born within an hr apart (his Carla & mine Christine) and as mother´s we shared a hospital room. May many fond memories fill the void you now feel.
Geri Parkinson
Work
September 14, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Barbara Wheeler
September 12, 2021
Love, Greg and Dawn Kirk
September 11, 2021
Frank was the best of the best! He will certainly be missed. RIP Frank
V. Simpson
September 9, 2021
