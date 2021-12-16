Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen B. Lauckarn
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021

Helen B. Lauckarn

Oct. 10, 1922 - Dec. 12, 2021

AUBURN - Helen B. Lauckarn, 99, of Auburn, NY formally of Port Byron, NY passed away December 12, 2021 peacefully at home after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Talbot and Grace Streeter. Helen was a graduate of Cato Meridian High School and Syracuse Business School.

She was employed at Pass & Seymour Co. and Allied Chemical of Solvay, NY for many years. Helen became a Cayuga Co. Health Aide for 11 years and retired from there.

She married Paul Lauckarn Oct. 20, 1951 and moved to Port Byron, NY, where they raised four daughters. She was a member of the Port Byron First United Methodist Church and was Treasurer for ten years. Helen was a member of the local Senior Citizen's Group.

Helen is survived by daughters: Mellony Carner of Montezuma, NY, Sharon (David) Morse of Savannah, NY, Nancy Hosmer of TN and her daughter and caregiver Anne Maglia of Auburn, NY; five grandchildren: Annett (Edward) Darrow, Paul (Rhonda) Carner, Lisa McChesney (Adam Payton), and Melissa (Lyle) Larrabee and David Morse, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Nicole and Morgan Darrow, Nolan Carner, Madison Morse, Faith and Beth Larrabee, Shayleen (Jeremy) Lindsley, Andrew Mullen and Emily Olney; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews

She is predeceased by her husband Paul, sisters Thola Hendricks and Doris Southard, a son-in-law Horace Carner, Jr., Joe Maglia and Lloyd Hosmer.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held later in the Spring.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 8510 South St., Port Byron, NY or the Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140 in Helen's name.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Your Mom used to take care of my Mom Jennie Cullen. What a loving lady. My Mom considered her a Dear Friend. Thank you for sharing her . May God Bless
Annette Nevidomsky
Friend
December 23, 2021
Mel, I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you and my prayers are with you and your family.
Barbara Dixon
December 16, 2021
While I didn't know Helen well, I know her daughter Mellony very well. Helen must have been a wonderful mom to have brought up such a good person. I think if the only thing we do is bring up our children to be good honest loving people we've done very well. Thank you.
Yvonne Conte
Friend
December 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to all of Helen's daughters and families. Your mother was a special lady and we always enjoyed her coming to our Senior Citizens lunches. She was fortunate to have such caring daughters. Bless you all at this difficult time.
Josephine Falsey
Friend
December 16, 2021
Our deepest sympathies go out to all of you during this difficult time.
Chris, Judy, Sophia, & Teddy Soprano
December 16, 2021
You will be greatly missed, Aunt Helen. I remember good times when we would all get together.
Gloria Southard
December 16, 2021
Deepest sympathy on the passing of your mom. She was a very nice lady and ill always remember her living next to the post Office. Anne and Mellony im sorry for your loss.
John Waldbillig
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results