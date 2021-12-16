Helen B. Lauckarn

Oct. 10, 1922 - Dec. 12, 2021

AUBURN - Helen B. Lauckarn, 99, of Auburn, NY formally of Port Byron, NY passed away December 12, 2021 peacefully at home after a brief illness.

She was the daughter of the late Talbot and Grace Streeter. Helen was a graduate of Cato Meridian High School and Syracuse Business School.

She was employed at Pass & Seymour Co. and Allied Chemical of Solvay, NY for many years. Helen became a Cayuga Co. Health Aide for 11 years and retired from there.

She married Paul Lauckarn Oct. 20, 1951 and moved to Port Byron, NY, where they raised four daughters. She was a member of the Port Byron First United Methodist Church and was Treasurer for ten years. Helen was a member of the local Senior Citizen's Group.

Helen is survived by daughters: Mellony Carner of Montezuma, NY, Sharon (David) Morse of Savannah, NY, Nancy Hosmer of TN and her daughter and caregiver Anne Maglia of Auburn, NY; five grandchildren: Annett (Edward) Darrow, Paul (Rhonda) Carner, Lisa McChesney (Adam Payton), and Melissa (Lyle) Larrabee and David Morse, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Nicole and Morgan Darrow, Nolan Carner, Madison Morse, Faith and Beth Larrabee, Shayleen (Jeremy) Lindsley, Andrew Mullen and Emily Olney; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews

She is predeceased by her husband Paul, sisters Thola Hendricks and Doris Southard, a son-in-law Horace Carner, Jr., Joe Maglia and Lloyd Hosmer.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held later in the Spring.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 8510 South St., Port Byron, NY or the Fire Dept., PO Box 367, Port Byron, NY 13140 in Helen's name.