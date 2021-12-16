Menu
Jill A. Dougherty
Auburn High School
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Jill A. (Clifford) Dougherty

SUFFOLK, VA - Jill A. (Clifford) Dougherty, 64, of Suffolk, VA, and formerly from Auburn, NY, passed away December 12, 2021 in Orlando, FL.

She was the daughter of the late David R. Clifford. She attended St. Alphonsus School and graduated from Auburn High School in 1975. She was a member of the Purple Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps Color Guard in the early 1970s and traveled extensively through the Northeast US for competitions.

She is survived by her loving husband Michael; son Chad (Kristy) Dougherty, Las Vegas NV; daughter Melissa (Shane) Conway, Chesapeake VA; her grandchildren: Dillan Dougherty, Las Vegas NV, Payton Grace Conway Chesapeake VA; her mother Beverly Clifford; four siblings: Terrance Clifford, Linda Prati, Robert Clifford, and Michael Clifford; along with several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

She and her family traveled extensively to support her husbands military career. She worked for Walmart as a Manager for 35 years, most recently in Chesapeake, VA. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her two grandchildren and visiting Disney World.

She will be sadly missed and will be remembered for putting others first, taking care of her family, and her big smile.

A calling hour will be held this Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m., all in St. Alphonsus Church with the Rev. Louis Vasile officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
NY
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
NY
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your passing is a totally shock. I can remember how you stay with me at work,ti make sure I could get my computer to be used as work computer. Now you get to a guardian Angel looking over your Family.
Ralph Brawner
January 3, 2022
Mike, so sorry to hear of Jill's passing. We all had fun back in the old days of drum corp. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Michele and Larry Hess
Friend
December 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Dougherty/Clifford family. I had the pleasure of working with Jill for many years and most of our conversations were about our families. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and the life she and her husband made together. Through our talks I got to know each of you. Praying now for your peace and comfort during this most difficult time. Rest In Peace Jill...thank you for sharing a listening ear and encouraging words with me.
Valarie Taylor
Work
December 18, 2021
Another life lost way too early, to the Clifford Family you have my prayers and thoughts. Jill was a Special Lady and was always a ray of Sun to be around.. R.I.P.
David T. Rabuano
Friend
December 18, 2021
Jill, may you rest in peace. I remember our years of working together at Walmart 1687 in Suffolk, Virginia as manager and co-manger. I will always remember your energy and your drive. Until we meet again, may you rest in peace. Sam Wiggs.
Samuel Wiggs
December 18, 2021
My sincere condolences
Debra Murdoch
School
December 17, 2021
We are at a loss and both send our deepest sympathy to you all. We all have many cherished memories and will never forget what a special person Jill was. There is another sweet angel in heaven looking down on all of us
Kathy and Arnold Hansen
Friend
December 17, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always..
Beverly Holland
Work
December 17, 2021
Cammilleri's
December 17, 2021
Dear Bob and family. We are so sorry to hear of Jill's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with . Kevin and Jody Muldoon
Kevin and Jody Muldoon
December 17, 2021
Mike and family, I am so sorry to hear about Jill. I will keep you all in my thoughts & prayers.
Lisa (Gregory) DeBois
December 17, 2021
Rest in Peace Jill
Mary Clifford & Terry
Family
December 16, 2021
I loved working out at the gym with Jill at 5 am each day! We had a lot of conversations at Walmart and I truly enjoyed her friendship. Prayers for you all as you face each day! Mike, your gym buddies are praying for you!
Leigh Anne Newsom
December 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
John&Marge Cereo
Friend
December 16, 2021
Mike, Melissa and Chad, I´m so very sorry for your loss. May all your fondest memories help you through this difficult time.
Vicky Meyers
December 16, 2021
My prayers and thoughts are with the family. Jill was a wonderful person, worked with her a few years, such a caring person.
Louann Jones / Lou
Work
December 16, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Clifford Family during this most difficult time. May your memories of her be a blessing. Rest in Peace Jill.
Shari Delaney
December 16, 2021
