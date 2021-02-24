Keith Allan Tanner

Feb. 29, 1956 - Feb. 20, 2021

AUBURN - Keith Allan Tanner died 0n Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the age of 64. A great man was taken to soon. Keith Allan Tanner AKA "Tarz" born on February 29, 1956 but celebrated on Feb. 26, 1956 as he was born on leap year, unexpectedly passed away at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse. Mr. Tanner was born in Auburn, the son of Edward and Helen (Davis) Tanner.

Keith was predeceased by his wife Wendy Tanner and step-daughter Kara Heeman, along with several siblings, Paul Tanner, Fred Tanner, Pete Tanner, June Alnutt, Caroline Farley, Regina McBride, Brenda Garrigan and Audrey Garrigan.

Keith is survived by his daughters: Tonya Hickey, Amber Tanner and step-daughter Kassie Heeman; grandchildren: Chris Hickey, Eric Hickey, Sara Ferrin and Brentley Keith Graveno; siblings: Carl (Debra) Tanner, Darlene (Von) Kensinger, Kenneth Tanner, Debbie Snyder; and many nieces and nephews.

Keith had a talent for roofing. He was employed by Cook's Construction, Hacketts Steeple Jack, H & H Contractors. He was in the process of building his own business in memory of his brother - Historical restoration. Outside of working his personal hobbies were singing (anything Elvis) and playing guitar. His presence brought light to everyone around him and his talent shined to anyone who knew him.

There will be no calling hours. A Graveside service in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Port Byron will be held in the spring followed by a celebration of life.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron has charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made to audiounfuneralhome.com.