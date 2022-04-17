Pearl "Gene" Crandall

June 29, 1932 - Jan. 19, 2022

Pearl "Gene" Crandall was a Korean War Veteran (Army), member of the University of Georgia Class of '61 (Bachelor's of Science), 1964 Cornell University graduate (Master's of Science in Education), Future Farmers of America Chapter President, FreeMason, permanently certified New York agriculture teacher, pilot, licensed general contractor, plumber and electrician. He was also a proud supporter of the Property Rights Foundation of America and a small business entrepreneur.

Gene was born in Meridian, NY, in 1932 to David and Mabel Crandall. His parents and 12 siblings: Genevieve (Gates), Glen, Ora, Lila (Peters), Marion (Haas), Alice (Kolb), Lynn, Clarence, Raymond, Robert, Virginia (Gilmore), and Ray predeceased Gene.

He is survived by his younger sister Beverly (Vaglione) of Watkins Glen; daughters: Mandy Collins, Tracy Herman, and Carrie Crandall-Titus; brother-in-law Tom Vaglione; son-in-law Andrew Collins; ex-wife Joyce Whitman; six wonderful grandchildren: Zoe Herman, Abigail Collins, Haley Herman, Andrew Collins, Benjamin Herman, and Madelyn Titus; many nieces and nephews; close friends; and his beloved backhoe.

Gene was an avid cyclist, long-distance runner, and a masterful jitterbug dancer. He lived his life to the fullest and loved his family deeply. Many say he was unforgettable.

At the convenience of the family, a memorial service will be held. Any donations should be made to your local farmers, the Wolf Mountain Nature Center, Smyrna, NY, Property Rights Foundation of America or the American Legion.