Peter Pine
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Peter Pine

Oct. 2, 1948 - Dec. 11, 2021

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL - Peter Pine, 73, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Throughout his battle, he never lost his sense of humor.

Peter grew up in Union Springs, then spent many years living on Owasco Lake, where he was known for his summertime parties and epic bonfires. Peter owned Pine's Office Products from 1981 to 2001, continuing the business his father started in 1940.

In 2001, Peter moved to Fort Myers Beach, where he met his wife, Carla. They spent the last 15 years together. While in Fort Myers Beach, Peter was a successful real estate agent, working for Century 21 TriPower Realty for almost 20 years. Peter met many great friends in Florida and he was known as a kind, generous man, providing help to anyone who needed it. Everyone who met Peter loved him. He loved dogs, especially his newly adopted Havanese puppy, Pixie. His love for dogs, led him to volunteer for various dog rescue organizations.

Peter is survived by Carla, his wife of 10 years; his son, Jeff; his daughter-in-law, Sandy and his daughter, Jessica. He is also survived by his sisters: Mary Jane (Dale) and Peggy; his brothers: Kevin and Tom (Beth) as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus (Gus) and Jane; his brother, Paul and his dog, Brady.

Peter's wishes included cremation with no formal services. To honor Peter's memory, his wish was that we raise a toast with a Coors Light, his favorite drink. In Peter's memory donations may be made to Havanese Angel League Organization for Rescue (rescuedhavanese.org.).


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 21, 2021.
18 Entries
Carla , I knew Peter in the 70's when we rode with the "Saints", a biker group in Auburn. He was a great guy. Haven't seen him in years but I knew he would succeed. My condolences to you and his kids. God Bless. I am now in Fla. also
john l. allen
Friend
December 25, 2021
Peter was a true gentleman and always shared a positive attitude. He will be missed by all who knew him!
Mickey Gower
December 24, 2021
Carla, I am a first cousint to Peter. I was shocked and sorry to read about Peter's passing. Like most families, we lost contact over the years. I am so sorry for your loss. Peter was a kind and loving soul. Prayers to you and your family.
Margaret A Gower
Family
December 23, 2021
It's been many years but Peter was a wonderful, tender, loving person. Have not seen him in many years but thought of him often. He was just the kind of person you remembered.
Paula
December 23, 2021
So sad to hear of the passing of Peter. He was a friend to so many. God Bless Peter and his family at this most difficult time. Prayers for all. Phyllis (Garr) & Fritz Allen and Sherry Garr
Phyllis Allen
Friend
December 22, 2021
Carla you are in your thoughts and prayers today. We are so very sorry for your loss. He was a good friend and will be missed by so many.
Patti and Terry Lee
December 22, 2021
Carla, I am so very sorry for your loss. We only visited once a year, but we always stopped by your shop and He always had a smile on his face and greeted us as friends.
Angela Mills
December 21, 2021
I remember Peter with such fondness. Smart, funny and always a gentleman. My sincere condolences to Carla and the rest of the family.
Joanne Dusel
Friend
December 21, 2021
Carla our thoughts are we you, Peter was a very kind & loving person, we have wonderful memories .
Pete & Karen Damick
December 21, 2021
Peter was a dear friend and a wonderfully good person. He and Carla brought Cosmo into our lives and for that we'll always be grateful. Fine friends and good people don't come along everyday. Peter will be missed greatly.
Michael, Terry & Cosmo
Friend
December 21, 2021
Carla it´s so sad to hear about Peter. He was such a kind and generous man. His spirit will live on with everyone who knew him. You have our most heart felt condolences.
Lou and Linda alfieri
Friend
December 21, 2021
Cherish the memories and in dark times, remember his humor, and also his love for you. hugs....
Sandy and Richard McCrary
December 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Carla and Pixie. Peter was a lovely man. His love of dogs will be continued with his memorial gift.
Allison Essinger
December 21, 2021
Carla, my love and thoughts are with you at this very difficult time.
Teresa Rice
December 21, 2021
Peter´s smile and energy lit up any room he entered! He was such a kind man. My heart is heavy. He is missed already.
Kerri McKenzie
Friend
December 21, 2021
Carla. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Peter was a awesome person and we were so lucky to meet him and his smile will live on forever. Sending you much love Rest In Peace our friend
Randy & JoAnn
Family
December 21, 2021
Ahhhh how we loved (and love!) Peter! Such a wonderful friend and has been missed terribly in during his illness with Covid isolation. A huge void in your life and so many of his friends.
Christy Hennessey
December 21, 2021
This was truly an amazing man who stole the hearts of many. He will be truly missed. My condolences to all his family especially Jeff , Jessica and Carla. So sorry for your loss
Carol Iwanicki Arrigo
December 21, 2021
