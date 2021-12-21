Peter Pine

Oct. 2, 1948 - Dec. 11, 2021

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL - Peter Pine, 73, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. Throughout his battle, he never lost his sense of humor.

Peter grew up in Union Springs, then spent many years living on Owasco Lake, where he was known for his summertime parties and epic bonfires. Peter owned Pine's Office Products from 1981 to 2001, continuing the business his father started in 1940.

In 2001, Peter moved to Fort Myers Beach, where he met his wife, Carla. They spent the last 15 years together. While in Fort Myers Beach, Peter was a successful real estate agent, working for Century 21 TriPower Realty for almost 20 years. Peter met many great friends in Florida and he was known as a kind, generous man, providing help to anyone who needed it. Everyone who met Peter loved him. He loved dogs, especially his newly adopted Havanese puppy, Pixie. His love for dogs, led him to volunteer for various dog rescue organizations.

Peter is survived by Carla, his wife of 10 years; his son, Jeff; his daughter-in-law, Sandy and his daughter, Jessica. He is also survived by his sisters: Mary Jane (Dale) and Peggy; his brothers: Kevin and Tom (Beth) as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustus (Gus) and Jane; his brother, Paul and his dog, Brady.

Peter's wishes included cremation with no formal services. To honor Peter's memory, his wish was that we raise a toast with a Coors Light, his favorite drink. In Peter's memory donations may be made to Havanese Angel League Organization for Rescue (rescuedhavanese.org.).